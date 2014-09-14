Sunday 24 November 2024

Novartis shows leadership in ophthalmology at EURETINA

Pharmaceutical
14 September 2014
novartis-basel-big

New data on Swiss pharma major Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) ophthalmic drugs Lucentis (ranibizumab) and Jetrea (ocriplasmin) from over 40 abstracts, as well as new surgical retina products, were presented at this year's EURETINA congress in London.

The new data and products continue to highlight Novartis commitment to ophthalmology, and underscore its dedication to continually find new ways to protect and enhance eye health for patients, the company said.

Among the Lucentis highlights at EURETINA was the retrospective analysis of data from a US claims database. The database offers the first direct comparison of the risk of developing a condition known as endophthalmitis for patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) treated with injections of Lucentis or aflibercept (Bayer/Regeneron’s Eylea) in the eye. A total of 253,647 Lucentis injections (in 54,551 patients) and 179,147 aflibercept injections (in 39,389 patients) were eligible for the analysis. The results suggest that the risk of endophthalmitis is 65% higher following treatment with aflibercept than treatment with Lucentis. As with all retrospective analysis of important real word data, such results should be interpreted with caution and where feasible, verified by double-blind randomized controlled trials.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze