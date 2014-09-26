Novo Nordisk establishes new obesity research unit in Seattle

Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) yesterday announced that the company will establish a new obesity research unit in Seattle, Washington, in the USA.



The new unit is a result of Novo Nordisk's increasing focus on treatment of obesity. Its main task will be to identify novel approaches and targets for obesity treatments while increasing the scientific understanding of existing obesity targets.

First obesity candidate Saxenda pending FDA approval

Novo Nordisk recently received a positive recommendation from the US Food and Drug Administration’s Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee regarding the New Drug Application for Saxenda, the intended brand name for liraglutide 3mg, a once-daily human GLP-1 analogue for the treatment of obesity (The Pharma Letter September 12).