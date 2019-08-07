NSAIDs linked to higher CV risks in patients with osteoarthritis

While non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can help to control the pain and inflammation in individuals with osteoarthritis (OA), a new study suggests that NSAIDs contribute to cardiovascular side effects in these patients.
The study matched 7,743 OA patients with 23,229 non-OA controls. The risk of developing cardiovascular disease among people with OA was 23% higher compared to those without OA. Among secondary outcomes assessed in the study, the risk of congestive heart failure was 42% higher among people with OA compared to those without OA, followed by a 17% greater risk of ischemic heart disease and a 14% greater risk of stroke.
Investigators found that approximately 41% of the increased risk of cardiovascular disease among people with OA was mediated through their NSAID use. NSAIDs also played a substantial role in developing the study’s secondary outcomes.
