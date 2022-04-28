NZ Cancer Control Agency's medicines report deeply disappointing

The Breast Cancer Aotearoa Coalition (BCAC) says it is deeply disappointed by a report on cancer medicines released by New Zealand’s Cancer Control Agency, the Te Aho o Te Kahu.

“We’re stunned to see that Te Aho o Te Kahu has identified only one breast cancer drug as needed but not funded in New Zealand. This is completely out of step with Australia and other countries and disregards international guidelines on breast cancer treatment. There are 18 breast cancer medicines funded in Australia and not in New Zealand. These all have clinical benefit and many are recommended to New Zealanders with breast cancer, but only those who can afford to pay privately can be treated with them,” the BCAC said.

Countless New Zealanders are faced with the reality that many of the medicines their oncologists recommend are not publicly funded. This puts huge added pressure on patients and their families who are forced to make hard financial decisions about their care on top of all the stresses of dealing with their cancer. Desperate patients are driven to fundraise, borrow money from family and friends, use savings intended for their children’s education or their retirement, mortgage their homes or move to Australia.