Oncology spending reaches $100 billion, says report

Global spending on oncology medicines in 2014 reached $100 billion, up 10.3% over 2013 and up from $75 billion in 2010, according to a new report from the IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics.
The company’s Global Oncology Trend Report 2015, Developments in Cancer Treatments, Market Dynamics, Patient Access and Value, found that compound annual growth rate increased to 6.5% over the past five years.
