Sunday 24 November 2024

Onyx partners for carfilzomib managed access program in Europe

Pharmaceutical
9 August 2013

US drugmaker Onyx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ONXX) is partnering with UK-based Idis Limited to initiate a managed access program for carfilzomib in certain countries in Europe for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least two prior therapies, including bortezomib (Johnson & Johnson’s Velcade) and an immunomodulatory agent, and have demonstrated disease progression on or within 60 days of completion of the last therapy.

Managed access programs provide biopharmaceutical companies with a way to allow eligible patients ethical access to medicines for unmet medical needs. Access is provided in response to physician requests in a fully compliant manner, where no alternative treatment options are available. Carfilzomib has been approved in the USA under the brand name Kyprolis, and was granted orphan status in Europe in 2008, but has yet to be approved for marketing in the European Union.

“Patients with advanced cancer face unique challenges, among them, gaining timely access to innovative new therapies,” said Tony Dutta, managing director of Idis, adding: “Through our work with Onyx Pharmaceuticals, we will share our expertise in successfully addressing access challenges and help educate a broad range of stakeholders on navigating the options and obstacles that exist for these patients.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze