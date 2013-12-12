Orexigen has another go at FDA approval of obesity drug Contrave

US biopharma company Orexigen Therapeutics (Nasdaq: OREX) is having another stab at gaining approved for its weight-loss investigational drug Contrave (naltrexone sustained release (SR)/bupropion SR), resubmitting a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration.
Contrave has suffered a number of regulatory hurdles, while rival obesity drugs Vivus’ Qnexa (phentermine/topiramate) and Arena Pharmaceuticals’ Belviq (lorcaserin) were granted FDA approval (though also initially rejected) and are now both on the market.
In January 2011, Orexigen received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA detailing a single approval deficiency - the need to conduct a clinical trial of sufficient size and duration to exclude excess risk of major adverse cardiovascular events.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze