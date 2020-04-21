Otsuka inks up to $510 in-licensing deal for hypercholesterolemia drugs

Japan’s Otsuka (TYO: 45678) has entered into to acquire exclusive development and commercialization rights in Japan for Nexletol (bempedoic acid) and Nexlizet (bempedoic acid/ezetimibe) from USA-based Esperion Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ESPR).

Both medicines were recently approved by both the US Food and Drug Administration and European Commission. In Europe, the drug has been licensed to Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo’s (TYO: 4568) local subsidiary. In a deal worth up to $900 million.

Transaction terms