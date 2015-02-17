Overview of Mexico’s pharmaceutical market

The improving regulatory environment and the increasing foreign direct investment make Mexico's pharmaceutical market more attractive to multinational drugmakers, according to a recently released report.
Market research firm Espicom projects an increase in government health care spending to further boost the number of procedures and expand access to medicines in its national health insurance program. However, the potential deceleration of the country's macroeconomic growth may dampen the country's pharmaceutical market prospects. Generic drug competition and counterfeit medicines are also key concerns for multinationals pharmaceutical companies, says Espicom.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze