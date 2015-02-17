Overview of Mexico’s pharmaceutical market

The improving regulatory environment and the increasing foreign direct investment make Mexico's pharmaceutical market more attractive to multinational drugmakers, according to a recently released report.

Market research firm Espicom projects an increase in government health care spending to further boost the number of procedures and expand access to medicines in its national health insurance program. However, the potential deceleration of the country's macroeconomic growth may dampen the country's pharmaceutical market prospects. Generic drug competition and counterfeit medicines are also key concerns for multinationals pharmaceutical companies, says Espicom.

Headline expenditure projections