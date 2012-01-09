Monday 29 September 2025

Ownership change for BioLigands ApS

Pharmaceutical
9 January 2012

The founding shareholders in BioLigands ApS together with UK based biotech Bridge BioResearch have taken over the equity previously held by Southern Danish Innovation. BioLigands was founded in 2002 and is based in Odense M, Denmark

“BioLigands offers consultancy, custom and natural compounds services, internal R&D programs for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic disorders and support of basic research,” explains the firm’s chief executive Esben Flindt, noting that “one molecule identified by BioLigands is now entering Phase IIa trials with a listed Swiss biotech company which evidences the value of our technologies. In addition we identify and develop active ingredients for a pan European manufacturer of ‘power shots’.”

”We have looked at numerous projects in life style related diseases, but some of the approaches made by BioLigands ApS are truly remarkable. We have known the founding shareholders and the CEO, Esben Flindt for quite a long time, and when this opportunity came up we made the final decision to invest,” says Soren Stenderup, CEO of Bridge BioResearch. ”The  project is a perfect strategic fit to our business especially as BioLigands also is a partner in a EU funded consortium together with Bridge BioResearch,” he added.

