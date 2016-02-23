PacificGMP makes two senior appointments

UK-based life sciences firm Abzena (AIM: ABZA) says that its US biomanufacturing subsidiary PacificGMP has made two senior appointments to support its growth.
PacificGMP is a contract process development and manufacturing company based in San Diego, acquired by Abzena last year for $7.7 million (The Pharma Letter September 14, 2015).
Jon Strauss has been appointed director of manufacturing at PacificGMP. He joins from biotech giant Genentech, part of Roche, where, for the last five years, he was involved in all aspects of the manufacture of biopharmaceuticals. He was previously a senior scientist at CMC Biologics, having also worked at Momenta and Bayer Healthcare.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze