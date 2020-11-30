Pandemic leads to steep production cuts in Russian pharma market

Almost half of Russian drugmakers have decided to cut their production volumes during the duration of the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to a recent survey conducted by Deloitte and some independent analysts in the field of pharmaceuticals.

According to them, the pharmaceutical sector in Russia has been hit hard by the pandemic and associated restrictions, which primarily led to the reduction of the level of utilization of leading local drug producers.

In addition, a significant portion of the companies has been forced to suspend implementation of their projects and to cut their workforces.