Parkinson’s disease market will be boosted by new drug approvals

The Parkinson’s disease treatment market value across the eight major countries of the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, and Brazil will reach $4.7 billion by 2022, driven primarily by an aging population and increasing disease prevalence, new research shows.
According to research and consulting firm GlobalData’s latest report, most late-stage pipeline agents are set to meet the needs of advanced Parkinson’s disease patients, with three drugs expected to launch by 2022, namely Acorda Therapeutics’ (Nasdaq: ACOR) CVT-301, opicapone, from Portuguese drugmaker BIAL, and tozadenant from Biotie Therapies (Nasdaq OMX: BTH1V).
In a strong first-quarter for Parkinson’s disease treatment, Impax’ (Nasdaq: IPXL) Rytary (carbidopa and levodopa; IPX066) was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in January 2015, while Newron Pharmaceutical’s (NWRN: SIX) Xadago (safinamide) was approved in Europe in February and accepted for a New Drug Application by the FDA in March. Additionally, AbbVie’s (NYSE: ABBV) Duopa (carbidopa and levodopa), which has been available for over 10 years in Europe, also gained US approval in Q1 2015.
