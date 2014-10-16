Sunday 24 November 2024

Pfizer looks set to win $100 million Russian vaccines contract

Pharmaceutical
16 October 2014

The Swiss unit of US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has remained the only bidder for the 3.47 billion-rouble ($100 million) contract with the Russian government on the supply of vaccines against pneumococcal infections, according to tender documentation which has been recently prepared by the Russian Ministry of Health, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

Under the terms of the contest, the anti-pneumococcal vaccine, which is expected to become subject of state purchase, should cover 13 serotypes

So far, four vaccines of this type have been registered in Russia, but only three of them are produced. One of these vaccines is not suitable for children from two months of age (the start of vaccination), while the remaining Prevenar-13, which is produced by Pfizer, and UK peer GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Synflorix were initially considered as the main bidders for the contract (The Pharma Letter October 8). However of these two vaccines only Pfizer’s Prevenar-13 covers all the 13 serotypes, while GSK’s Synflorix covers only 10. Since 2014, pneumococcal vaccine was included in the national immunization schedule in Russia. The tender is scheduled for October 31 of the current year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze