Pfizer looks set to win $100 million Russian vaccines contract

The Swiss unit of US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has remained the only bidder for the 3.47 billion-rouble ($100 million) contract with the Russian government on the supply of vaccines against pneumococcal infections, according to tender documentation which has been recently prepared by the Russian Ministry of Health, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
Under the terms of the contest, the anti-pneumococcal vaccine, which is expected to become subject of state purchase, should cover 13 serotypes
So far, four vaccines of this type have been registered in Russia, but only three of them are produced. One of these vaccines is not suitable for children from two months of age (the start of vaccination), while the remaining Prevenar-13, which is produced by Pfizer, and UK peer GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Synflorix were initially considered as the main bidders for the contract (The Pharma Letter October 8). However of these two vaccines only Pfizer’s Prevenar-13 covers all the 13 serotypes, while GSK’s Synflorix covers only 10. Since 2014, pneumococcal vaccine was included in the national immunization schedule in Russia. The tender is scheduled for October 31 of the current year.
