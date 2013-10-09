Pfizer sees mixed top-line results in the first two of five phase III clinical trials of tofacitinib

Global pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has announced mixed top-line results from two Phase III clinical trials of tofacitinib, a novel, oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is being investigated for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis.
These are the first two of five studies in the Phase III Oral Psoriasis Treatment (OPT) Program, one of the largest global clinical trial programs in moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis to date. Top-line results for the OPT Pivotal 1 and OPT Pivotal 2 trials are anticipated in the second quarter of 2014, and these four studies, in addition to a long-term extension study, will form the potential psoriasis submission package to regulatory authorities.
Already cleared for RA
