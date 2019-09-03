Pharma industry urges UK to spend more R&D infrastructure

As the UK’s finance minister prepares to outline the government’s spending plans for the coming period, the pharma industry has urged greater ambition in a number of key areas.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid has said he plans to concentrate on “schools, hospitals and police,” as priority areas for increased spending.

Meanwhile, leading trade body the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) urged the government to focus on infrastructure and science, as well as addressing the skills gaps in the life sciences sector.