Pharma serialization: Is our industry on the brink of a mass extinction event?

Former AstraZeneca serialization expert, Ian Haynes asks whether the fact that many pharma companies are dangerously behind in their implementation strategies to achieve compliance with the forthcoming European Union Safety Features regulations in the EU’s Falsified Medicines Directive (EU-FMD) will lead to a significant shake out in pharma manufacturing akin to a mass extinction event?

There are thought to have been five mass extinction events in the history of the earth – sudden, catastrophic surges in the rate of extinction where, by some estimates, over 90% of existing species are wiped out overnight - at least in geological terms.

While there is debate amongst scientists about the causes of these events, each mass extinction leaves the world a profoundly changed place; previously successful organisms are wiped out, opening up opportunities for others to exploit.