Pharma urged to support March for Science

As scientists across the globe prepare to flood the streets to speak up for research, organizers for the March for Science have expressed their disappointment at the lack of support from the pharmaceutical industry.

The main march is in Washington DC on April 22 but more than 500 associated demonstrations are planned across the world. Organizers hope the events will be “the first step of a global movement to defend the vital role science plays in our health, safety, economies and governments.”

Huge numbers are expected and yet the pharmaceutical industry has been conspicuous by its absence in the build-up. In the UK, Sophie Morgan, organizer of the Bristol March for Science, told The Pharma Letter that, while everybody is giving their time and skills for free, there are essential safety, first aid and technology costs to raise and response from the industry itself has been poor.