PBS means Australian patients and government are paying less for products

Australian patients continue to pay less for medicines due to a notable rise in the number of prescriptions costing less than the Pharmaceutical Benefit Scheme (PBS) co-payment, according to a report released this week.
The PBS Expenditure and Prescriptions Twelve Months to 30 June 2014 report confirms that the cost to fill a prescription is not only dropping for patients, but for the Australian government as well.
The total expenditure under the PBS was confirmed to have risen by only A$152 million to A$9.15 billion ($8.13 billion), which is well below the rate of inflation.
