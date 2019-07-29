Phase III let-down worries Novartis share price

Hopes for a possible extra multi-billion dollar revenue stream have been dented by a top-line miss in the Phase III PARAGON-HF trial of heart med Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan).
Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) already markets Entresto for reduced fraction heart failure, and has been hoping to broaden the label to include the preserved ejection fraction type of heart disease (HFpEF).
An expanded label would increase considerably the target market for the product, given that HFpEF affects 13 million worldwide. There is currently no approved treatment for this form of cardio-vascular disease.
