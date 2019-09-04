Phase III success as Ardelyx awaits FDA decision on tenapanor

Californian cardiorenal disease specialist Ardelyx (Nasdaq: ARDX) announced positive results from the Phase III AMPLIFY study on Tuesday, sending shares in the firm up over 70%.

The company is evaluating tenapanor, a novel oral therapy with a unique mechanism of action, for people with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.

The study tests a combination of tenapanor and phosphate binders, as an option for people whose hyperphosphatemia has not been controlled with binders alone.