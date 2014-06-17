PhRMA praises innovative medicines to target novel diseases

The USA’s biopharmaceutical research companies are developing 435 innovative new medicines to target 15 leading chronic conditions affecting the Medicare population, according to a new report by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA).
These medicines in development – all either in clinical trials or under review by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) –are diverse in scope. They include 110 for diabetes, 62 for rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis, 67 for Alzheimer’s disease, 61 for heart disease – heart failure, hypertension, ischemic heart disease and high cholesterol, and 40 for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The report cites an aging population and climbing life expectancy for higher rates of chronic diseases which remain a major challenge for the country’s health care system. Nearly 92% of older adults have at least one chronic condition, and 77% have at least two, according to the National Council on Aging (NCOA).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze