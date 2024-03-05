Positive anthrax data for Paratek’s Nuzyra

USA-based biopharma firm Paratek Pharmaceuticals has announced positive top-line efficacy data for Nuzyra (omadacycline) as post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) in a non-human primate (NHP) model of inhalational anthrax.
Nuzyra is the company’s lead product and is approved in the USA for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI).
Last June, Paratek entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Gurnet Point Capital and Novo Holdings.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze