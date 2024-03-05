Monday 29 September 2025

Positive anthrax data for Paratek’s Nuzyra

5 March 2024
USA-based biopharma firm Paratek Pharmaceuticals has announced positive top-line efficacy data for Nuzyra (omadacycline) as post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) in a non-human primate (NHP) model of inhalational anthrax.

Nuzyra is the company’s lead product and is approved in the USA for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI).

Last June, Paratek entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Gurnet Point Capital and Novo Holdings.

