ERS 2014: Positive new data on Boehringer’s nintedanib in IPF patients

A pre-specified subgroup analysis from the two replicate Phase III INPULSI trials, presented today at the European Respiratory Society International Congress (ERS), showed that German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim’s nintedanib slowed disease progression in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), independent of severity of lung function impairment at baseline.

IPF is a debilitating and fatal lung disease, with a median survival of two–three years after diagnosis. It causes progressive scarring of the lungs, resulting in continual and irreversible deterioration in lung function and difficulty breathing. Nintedanib is under regulatory review in the USA and Europe, and has recently been granted Breakthrough designation for IPF by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Study details