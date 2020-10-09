Sunday 24 November 2024

Positive Phase III top-line results for somatrogon

Pharmaceutical
9 October 2020
opkobig

C0311002, a Phase III, randomized, multicenter, open-label, crossover study evaluating somatrogon dosed once-weekly in children 3 to <18 years of age with growth hormone deficiency (GHD), met its primary endpoint of improved treatment burden compared to Genotropin (somatropin) for injection administered once-daily, US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and partner OPKO Health (Nasdaq: OPK) have reported.

Shares of OPKO, which received an upfront $295 million on signing the collaboration and is eligible for milestones, closed up 3.9% on Thursday and rose a further 2.2% to $4.67 in after-hours trading. Pfizer’s shares also gained 1.1%.

Top-line results from the study demonstrated that treatment with somatrogon once-weekly improved the mean overall Life Interference total score after 12 weeks of treatment (8.63) compared to treatment with somatropin administered once-daily (24.13). The point estimate of the treatment difference was -15.49 (-19.71, -11.27 (95% CI); p<0.0001) in favor of somatrogon at the nominal 0.05 level. In addition, key secondary endpoints showed an overall benefit in treatment experience with the somatrogon once-weekly dosing regimen compared to the somatropin once-daily dosing regimen.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
OPKO Health update on hGH-CTP program fails to please investors
30 December 2016
Pharmaceutical
EU nod for Pfizer and OPKO's once-weekly Ngenla
16 February 2022
Biotechnology
Early FDA approval for Ascendis Pharma's Skytrofa for pediatric GHD
26 August 2021
Biotechnology
OPKO dives as FDA issues CRL on somatrogon BLA
24 January 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze