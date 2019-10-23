Saturday 23 November 2024

Positive reception for Mithra's Estelle data at ESG meeting

23 October 2019
Belgium’s Mithra Pharmaceuticals (Euronext Brussels: MITRA) has presented its Phase III trial results for Estelle (Estetrol 15mg and drospirenone; E4/DRSP) oral contraceptive at the 13th Annual Meeting of the European Society of Gynecology (ESG) in Vienna, Austria, which were well received by gynecologists.

More than 400 gynecologists, doctors and researchers participated in the opening symposium entitled "Estetrol: 4 reasons to believe in a new era in oral contraception." Based on a survey conducted at the end of the session, nearly 90% of the experts believe that the choice of estrogen in a combined oral contraceptive (COC) is essential. Even more acknowledge that Estelle, Mithra's novel COC product candidate, shows promising clinical results.

Dr Céline Bouchard, FRCSC Women’s Health Clinic, Québec, Canada, commented: “I have been involved in many clinical research projects in contraception. The combination of E4/DRSP is different and should revolutionize contraception because E4 has a very favorable metabolic and hemostatic profile. E4/DRSP promises to be a ‘game changer’ with an estrogen more in line with women's needs.”

