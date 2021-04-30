Positive results of Phase-III clinical trial of Velphoro in China

Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (VFMCRP) today announced positive results from a Phase-III study in China (PA-CL-CHINA-01), evaluating the efficacy of Velphoro (PA21: sucroferric oxyhydroxide) compared to sevelamer carbonate in lowering and maintaining serum phosphorus in adult Chinese patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis after 12 weeks of treatment.

The study met its primary endpoint demonstrating non-inferiority versus sevelamer carbonate in the change from baseline in serum phosphorus levels at week 12.

Dr Klaus Henning Jensen, chief medical officer of Vifor Pharma Group, commented: “We are delighted by the positive results from the PA-CL-CHINA-01 study, which confirm previous data generated in the US and Europe, and reinforce the potential of Velphoro as an important new treatment option for dialysis patients with hyperphosphatemia in China where there is a high prevalence of CKD1. This is another important step in our geographic expansion and will further strengthen the position of Velphoro as a global leader in the calcium-free phosphate binder market.”