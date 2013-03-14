Presidio Pharma inks deal with Boehringer Ingelheim for hep C combo

Privately-held USA-based Presidio Pharmaceuticals has entered into a non-exclusive collaboration with family-owned German drug major Boehringer Ingelheim for a Phase IIa clinical trial of an interferon-free, all-oral, direct-acting antiviral (DAA) combination treatment for patients with chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection. Financial terms of the accord were not revealed.
The collaborative trial will evaluate Presidio’s pan-genotypic HCV NS5A inhibitor (PPI-668) in combination with Boehringer Ingelheim’s HCV protease inhibitor faldaprevir (BI201335) and its non-nucleoside HCV polymerase inhibitor (BI207127), with or without ribavirin.
To start Ph II study in second quarter
