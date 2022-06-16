Psychosis med faces key vote on Alzheimer's indication

Nuplazid (pimavanserin), which is approved for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease psychosis, could struggle to gain a new nod in Alzheimer’s after agency briefing notes revealed doubts over the developer’s submission.
Pimavanserin is a selective serotonin inverse agonist and antagonist, and Acadia Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ACAD) wants to broaden its use to include Alzheimer's disease psychosis.
It is the second time trying for Acadia to expand the indication for pimavanserin, which in April 2021 received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the US Food and Drug Administration in relation to its application for dementia-related psychosis.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze