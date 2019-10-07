Public procurement provides major impetus for Russian pharma market growth

The share of public procurement in the overall structure of drug sales in Russian pharmaceutical market has reached 34.4% in the first half of 2019, which became a historical record figure for the country and its pharmaceutical market since the collapse of the USSR, according to a recent study, conducted by DSM Group, one of Russia’s leading pharma analysts, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent
At present, state procurement provides a major driver for the growth of the Russian pharmaceutical market. This is reflected by statistics for the first half of 2019, provided by DSM Group, according to which drug sales in Russian pharmacies grew by only 0.7% on year-on-year basis compared to +27% in the case of public procurements.
One of the reasons for this is the recent expanding of the number of state programs in Russia, regulating drug public procurements. One such program is known as “7 high-cost nosologies,” the total value of which is estimated at 40 billion roubles ($619 million) and which involves purchases of the most expensive drugs for state needs.
