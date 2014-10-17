R&D success is in the cloud

Global pharma companies have formed a cloud coalition which aims to speed up the drug development process.
Accenture has launched the Accenture Life Sciences Cloud for R&D, which aims to speed up clinical development, improve patient outcomes and create greater R&D efficiency through a new single analytics platform that brings together multiple internal and external data sources across clinical, safety, regulatory and operational functions.
It has also formed a Life Sciences Cloud Coalition, which includes Eisai, Merck and Pfizer. The aim of this group is to collaborate on the Life Sciences Cloud and digitally enable the R&D function, speed up the drug development process while improving quality and cost for the industry.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze