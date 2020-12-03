Rare disease candidate flops again in late stage trial

The failure of the Phase III NEPTUNE clinical trial sent shares in New York-based rare disease specialist Ovid Therapeutics (Nasdaq: OVID) down by half on Wednesday.

Ovid, which specializes in innovative therapies for the treatment of rare neurological diseases, is testing OV101 (gaboxadol) for the treatment of Angelman syndrome.

The study was designed to assess the effects of treatment with once-daily oral OV101 versus placebo over 12 weeks.