Wednesday 19 November 2025

RedHill shares up on further encouraging results in COVID-19

Pharmaceutical
4 October 2021
redhill-biopharma-big

Following on from Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) share-boosting COVID-19 results from Friday, RedHill Biopharma (Nasdaq: RDHL) saw its stock value jump on Monday based on the results of a therapeutic treatment for the virus.

The Israeli company reported new data from the opaganib global Phase II/III study in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia, with the results sending RedHill’s share price up by 9% in the first two hours of trading.

These data showed that treatment with oral opaganib versus the placebo-controlled arm resulted in a 62% statistically-significant reduction in mortality as well as statistically-significant improved outcomes in time to room air and median time to hospital discharge in a group of 251 hospitalized, moderately severe COVID-19 patients, comprising 53% of the 475 study participants.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Merck & Co makes huge gains on molnupiravir breakthrough in COVID-19
1 October 2021
Biotechnology
Redhill adds to manufacturing capacity for COVID-19 treatment
28 January 2021
Biotechnology
Positive oral opaganib Phase II data in COVID-19
21 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
Positive results for RedHill's novel coronavirus treatment
14 January 2022




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze