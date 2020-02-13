Report lays bare extent of Chinese oncology opportunity

Should any drugmakers still be in doubt about the extent of the opportunity that China presents them with, a report from consultancy firm LEK Insights has laid bare the size of the market.

The report starts by stressing that China, which is now the world’s second-largest pharma market, has 37% of the globe’s lung cancer patients, along with 44% of those with stomach cancer, and 52% of liver cancer cases.

More patients, greater mortality rate