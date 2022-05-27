Report lays bare level of innovation and investment in oncology

Oncology trial starts reached historically high levels in 2021, up 56% from 2016 and mostly focused on rare cancer indications.
That is one of the findings from IQVIA Institute’s new report, Global Oncology Trends 2022: Outlook to 2026.
The annual report also found that a record 30 oncology novel active substances were initially launched globally in 2021, and a total of 159 have been launched since 2012.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze