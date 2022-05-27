Report lays bare level of innovation and investment in oncology

Oncology trial starts reached historically high levels in 2021, up 56% from 2016 and mostly focused on rare cancer indications.

That is one of the findings from IQVIA Institute’s new report, Global Oncology Trends 2022: Outlook to 2026.

The annual report also found that a record 30 oncology novel active substances were initially launched globally in 2021, and a total of 159 have been launched since 2012.