Report: Poland’s pharma market comes riddled with challenges for drug companies

Poland’s emerging economy is becoming a target for Big Pharma, according to a report by health care researcher firm Decision Resources.
The report finds that Poland’s increasing affluence, as well as its reforms and policy initiatives on health care quality, access, privatization and financing, have contributed to growth in the country’s pharmaceutical market during much of the last decade. Poland has also experienced several years of significant growth in public drug reimbursement expenditure.
With a $4.7 billion prescription drug market in 2012, the report says that Poland “holds strategic importance for multinational companies looking beyond the major pharmaceutical markets for growth opportunities.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze