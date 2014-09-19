Sunday 24 November 2024

Report shows Eylea and Lucentis are equally likely to be covered by payers

Pharmaceutical
19 September 2014
eylea-big

Recently launched anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) agent Eylea (aflibercept), from USA-based biotech firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN), is equally likely to be covered on commercial and Medicare Advantage plans as Lucentis (ranibizumab), from Genentech, the biotech subsidiary of Swiss pharma major Roche (ROG: SIX), which is the standard of care for wet AMD.

Decision Resources Group’s US Physician and Payer Forum report Anti-VEGF Agents: How Does Cost Versus Dosing Impact the Wet AMD Treatment Algorithm Among Retinal Specialists in the United States? found that although surveyed managed care organization (MCO) directors do not identify a clear clinical or economic advantage with Eylea, the drug is slightly more likely than Lucentis to be listed on tier 1 or 2 on Medicare Advantage plans, the primary private insurance type for the wet AMD patient population, thus potentially facilitating access for patients covered by this plan. Eylea generated net product sales in the USA of $415 million in the second reporting quarter of 2014, compared to $330 million in the second quarter of 2013.

Impact of biosimilars

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze