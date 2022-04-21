Rezurock patient-reported outcomes correlated with clinical response in cGVHD

Results from a pooled analysis of Rezurock (belumosudil) for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) show certain organ clinical responses correlated with clinically-meaningful changes in patient-reported outcomes (PROs).

Kadmon, a subsidiary of French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), will present the results at the 2022 American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) and the Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) Tandem Meetings in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Head of Sanofi US Rezurock Medical, Jonathan Ieyoub, commented: "These Rezurock data reinforce the importance of patient-reported outcome measures by showing their correlation to clinical response. Knowing the impact that chronic graft-versus-host disease has on patients, the results add support for use of patient-reported outcomes to assess responses in clinical care."