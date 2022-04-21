Rezurock patient-reported outcomes correlated with clinical response in cGVHD

Results from a pooled analysis of Rezurock (belumosudil) for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) show certain organ clinical responses correlated with clinically-meaningful changes in patient-reported outcomes (PROs).
Kadmon, a subsidiary of French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), will present the results at the 2022 American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) and the Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) Tandem Meetings in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Head of Sanofi US Rezurock Medical, Jonathan Ieyoub, commented: "These Rezurock data reinforce the importance of patient-reported outcome measures by showing their correlation to clinical response. Knowing the impact that chronic graft-versus-host disease has on patients, the results add support for use of patient-reported outcomes to assess responses in clinical care."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze