Sunday 24 November 2024

Rheumatoid arthritis cases growing by 1% annually

Pharmaceutical
7 December 2020
Drugs in the rheumatoid arthritis (RA) space are among the world’s biggest sellers, something that is not likely to change given the increasing prevalence of this condition.

A report from GlobalData states that diagnosed prevalent cases in the eight major markets (8MM) are expected to increase from 4.6 million in 2019 to 5.1 million in 2029, at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 1.06%.

The report, Rheumatoid Arthritis – Epidemiology Forecast to 2029, reveals that the USA is expected to have the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases with around 1.6 million, followed by Japan with 1.1 million. Australia, with the lowest, will have an estimated 97,000.

