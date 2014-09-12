Russia does not plan to ban drug imports from Western countries

The Russian government has no plans to impose a ban on the pharmaceutical imports from the European Union and the USA, as proposed by some local top-officials, as a response to the next package of sanctions against Russia, which was yesterday approved by the EU.
According to Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, such a measure is currently considered as destructive.
However, despite the fact that the country’s government currently has no plans for imposition of a ban on drug imports to Russia, there are plans to create conditions for the establishment of production of some imported drugs within the country during the next several years.
