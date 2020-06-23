Saturday 23 November 2024

Russia liberalizes pharma legislation due to COVID-19 pandemic

23 June 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic in Russia has resulted in an increase of drug sales in the local market and led to liberalization of the domestic legislation for pharma products, according to recent statements by some leading Russian drugmakers and local analysts, reports The Pharma Letter’s correspondent.

According to Alexander Bykov, director of the department of healthcare economics of R-Pharm, one of Russia’s leading drugmakers, in accordance with the recent state decree, the period of registration for new drugs in the Russian market was reduced to 20 working days. As part of state plans, that will allow easing access to drugs in Russia, primarily those that could be recommended for the treatment of COVID-19.

In addition, the same decree has lifted restrictions on the imports of some unregistered drugs into the Russian market, although implementation of these plans will be associated with the need of harmonization of customs procedures.

