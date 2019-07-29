Saturday 23 November 2024

Russia plans production of Myrcludex B, a drug against hepatitis Delta

Pharmaceutical
29 July 2019


Russia may become the world’s first country that will have its own production of a drug for the treatment of hepatitis Delta, according to recent statements by Pavel Bogomolov, head of the Department of Hepatology at Moscow Vladimirsky Regional Research Clinical Institute.

According to him and some other Russian pharma sector analysts, preparations for the launch of the drug, which is known as Myrcludex B (bulevirtide), are currently underway, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

The results of a trial presented at this year’s International Liver Congress trial suggest that bulevirtide is a promising treatment for chronic HDV infection, and that the combination of bulevirtide and PEG-IFN-α has the potential to cure HBV/HDV coinfection in some patients.

