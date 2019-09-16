Russia's Biocad eyes massive Chinese expansion

Russian drugmaker Biocad together with the Chinese firm Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding have confirmed their previously-announced plans to invest about $250 million in the development of their newly-established pharmaceutical joint venture in China, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
In fact, an agreement between the companies was signed in June of the current year and, under its terms, the total capitalization of the newly-established production will reach about $2.8 billion.
The new venture will focus on conducting clinical research, registration and marketing of at least six drugs, among which will be some original compounds for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.
