Russia’s Ozon Pharm to provide facility for Western drug producers

Ozon Pharm, one of Russia’s largest pharmaceutical producers, plans to invest up to 600 million roubles ($20 million) in the building of a plant for the production of pharmaceutical in the Russian Samara region, reports The Pharma Letter's local correspondent.

Construction works will begin in the first quarter of 2015, while the new plant will be commissioned in 2016. The new plant will produce up to 60 million packages of drugs in non-sterile and sterile solid forms.

According to some sources close to the company, the new plant may become the basis for the production of some imported drugs. So far, Ozon Pharm has already started negotiations with several drug producers from the European Union and the USA, which are looking for localization in Russia, about the possibility of the establishment of their production at the facilities of the new plant.