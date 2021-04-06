Russia's pharma to accelerate expansion into Central and South America

Russia is accelerating its expansion in the pharmaceutical market of Central and South American states by localization of a number of drugs within their territories, according to recent statements by representatives of some leading Russian drugmakers and pharma analysts, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
One such drugmaker is Geropharm, which has recently announced plans to start the production of insulin in Venezuela.
The launch of the new production will be part of a long-term agreement, which was signed by the company with the Venezuela’s government and is being designed for the period of 2021-2026.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze