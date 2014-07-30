Russia tightens responsibility for sale and production of counterfeit drugs

The Russian government has significantly tightened responsibility for the sale and production of counterfeit drugs, through the introduction of amendments relating to activities in the national Criminal Code.
It is planned that the maximum penalty for the production of counterfeit drugs will involve the imposition of a fine in the amount of 5 million roubles ($150,000), and in some cases up to 12 years’ imprisonment.
According to Alexander Prokopiev, a member of the Russian Parliament (State Duma) and one of the initiators of the new amendments, the current Russian legislation in the field of pharmaceuticals, so far, has been ineffective to combat counterfeiters and has not always allowed to prosecute suspects and was associated with complex proof procedure.
