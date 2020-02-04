Russian drugmakers' price pledge on possible coronavirus treatments

Leading Russian pharmaceutical companies, along with global drugmakers operating in the local market, have promised not to raise prices for their drugs that could potentially be used for the treatment of the new Chinese coronavirus, according to recent statements by representatives of producers.

The decision of producers has been also confirmed by Viktor Dmitriev, chief executive of the Association of Russian Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, which represents some leading Russian drugmakers and foreign companies, who said there is no reason to raise prices for the companies at present.

Mr Dmitriev comments: “We do not expect any increase in prices. All the current range that is available in Russian pharmacies, including those which can be recommended for the treatment of the Chinese virus, is sold at old prices.”