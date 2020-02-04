Russian drugmakers' price pledge on possible coronavirus treatments

Leading Russian pharmaceutical companies, along with global drugmakers operating in the local market, have promised not to raise prices for their drugs that could potentially be used for the treatment of the new Chinese coronavirus, according to recent statements by representatives of producers.
The decision of producers has been also confirmed by Viktor Dmitriev, chief executive of the Association of Russian Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, which represents some leading Russian drugmakers and foreign companies, who said there is no reason to raise prices for the companies at present.
Mr Dmitriev comments: “We do not expect any increase in prices. All the current range that is available in Russian pharmacies, including those which can be recommended for the treatment of the Chinese virus, is sold at old prices.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze