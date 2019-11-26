Russia to provide subsidies to manufacturers of innovative drugs

The Russian government has officially approved the provision of subsidies to both domestic and foreign drugmakers that are involved in the production of innovative drugs, according to recent statements, made by some leading local analysts in the field of pharmaceutics and some Russian media reports.
This has been confirmed by the Russian Minister of Industry and Trade, Denis Manturov, who said the new subsidies will cover a significant part of manufacturers' expenses “from the R&D stage and clinical trials to commercial production, and is part of the existing state "Development of pharmaceutical and medical industries in Russia" program.
The Minister added that recipients of these subsidies will be determined as part of competitive procedures that will be conducted by the state, with the aim of evaluating the level of innovation that is used by drugmakers in their manufacturing processes.
