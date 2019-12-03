Saturday 23 November 2024

Global drugmakers ready to use dumping to get better access to Russian pharma market

Pharmaceutical
3 December 2019
russia_roubles_rubles_money_big

Global drugmakers will continue to the use the policy of dumping in the Russian pharmaceutical market in years to come, in an attempt to get a better access to public procurements in Russia, according to recent statements by some local analysts in the field of pharmaceuticals and senior officials of the Russian Ministry of Health, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

According to analysts, an example of this is a recent proposal sent to the Russian government by the British pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) sent to the Ministry of Health, which promised to reduce price for its dolutegravir, a treatment for HIV marketed as Tivicay, by almost 27%.

In exchange, the company hopes to take part in tenders that will involve purchases of the drug for the needs of the Russian government.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
China accused of dumping key drug in India
17 June 2020
Pharmaceutical
Global drugmakers may reduce prices in Russia in exchange for guaranteed demand
22 October 2019
Pharmaceutical
Russian government to abolish procedure of mandatory certification
11 December 2019
Biosimilars
Biocad and Roche main suppliers of anticancer drugs within Russian state program in 2019
28 January 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze