Saturday 23 November 2024

Russian government considering more public procurements of Rx drugs

Pharmaceutical
5 November 2019
russia_roubles_rubles_money_big

The Russian government may consider the possibility of beginning public procurements of prescription drugs with their further provision to local population, according to recent statements, made by representatives of the Ministry of Health, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

As Russian analysts said in the majority of developed countries, the provision of patients with prescription drugs is an integral part of their national health care systems, however, most of Russian citizens do not have an access to subsidized drugs, being forced to purchase them by themselves.

Last year, the Russian drug amounted to 1.5 trillion roubles ($45 billion). Of this total, 70% of drugs were purchased by local citizens themselves, another 20% by the state as part of public procurements, with the remaining 10% having the status of state-subsidized drugs. Of the drugs that are purchased by patients themselves, about half are prescription medicines.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Global drugmakers hope to increase their share in Russian public procurements this year
23 September 2019
Pharmaceutical
Russian drugmakers eye expansion into Western markets
24 December 2019
Pharmaceutical
Russian government to expand anti-cancer drugs public procurement this year
17 February 2020
Pharmaceutical
Global drugmakers face tighter competition for public procurements in Russia
9 June 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze